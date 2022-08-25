When Should You Buy CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)?

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine CSW Industrials’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is CSW Industrials Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, CSW Industrials seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy CSW Industrials today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $157.23, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, CSW Industrials’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from CSW Industrials?

NasdaqGS:CSWI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 25th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 24% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for CSW Industrials. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CSWI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CSWI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of CSW Industrials.

If you are no longer interested in CSW Industrials, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

