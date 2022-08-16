When Should You Buy Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)?

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$251 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$226. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Constellation Brands' current trading price of US$246 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Constellation Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Constellation Brands Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Constellation Brands’s ratio of 35.79x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 34.09x, which means if you buy Constellation Brands today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Constellation Brands should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Constellation Brands’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Constellation Brands?

NYSE:STZ Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Constellation Brands' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in STZ’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at STZ? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on STZ, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for STZ, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Constellation Brands you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Constellation Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

