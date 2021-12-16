When Should You Buy Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)?

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$34.66 and falling to the lows of US$30.45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Conagra Brands' current trading price of US$32.93 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Conagra Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Conagra Brands still cheap?

Great news for investors – Conagra Brands is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Conagra Brands’s ratio of 13.11x is below its peer average of 20.6x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Food industry. Conagra Brands’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Conagra Brands look like?

NYSE:CAG Earnings and Revenue Growth December 16th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Conagra Brands, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 6.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since CAG is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CAG for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CAG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Conagra Brands at this point in time. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Conagra Brands (1 is significant) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Conagra Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

