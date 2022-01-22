When Should You Buy Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Comfort Systems USA’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Comfort Systems USA?

Good news, investors! Comfort Systems USA is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $125.27, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Comfort Systems USA’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Comfort Systems USA look like?

NYSE:FIX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 31% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Comfort Systems USA. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FIX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FIX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FIX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Comfort Systems USA you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Comfort Systems USA, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

