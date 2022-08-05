When Should You Buy Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)?

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Caleres’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Caleres Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.55x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.39x, which means if you buy Caleres today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Caleres should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Caleres’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Caleres look like?

NYSE:CAL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Caleres, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -3.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CAL seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on CAL, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CAL for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on CAL should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Caleres, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

