When Should You Buy BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)?

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at BioLife Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in BioLife Solutions?

Great news for investors – BioLife Solutions is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $96.12, but it is currently trading at US$58.41 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that BioLife Solutions’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from BioLife Solutions?

NasdaqCM:BLFS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. BioLife Solutions' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BLFS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BLFS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BLFS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into BioLife Solutions, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 5 warning signs for BioLife Solutions and you'll want to know about these.

