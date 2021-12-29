When Should You Buy Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)?

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Beazer Homes USA’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Beazer Homes USA?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.73x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.06x, which means if you buy Beazer Homes USA today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Beazer Homes USA should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Beazer Homes USA’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Beazer Homes USA?

NYSE:BZH Earnings and Revenue Growth December 29th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 33% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Beazer Homes USA. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BZH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BZH? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BZH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BZH, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Beazer Homes USA at this point in time. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Beazer Homes USA (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Beazer Homes USA, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

