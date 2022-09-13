When Should You Buy Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Axalta Coating Systems’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Axalta Coating Systems Worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Axalta Coating Systems’s ratio of 28.34x is above its peer average of 15.13x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Chemicals industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Axalta Coating Systems’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Axalta Coating Systems?

NYSE:AXTA Earnings and Revenue Growth September 13th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Axalta Coating Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in AXTA’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe AXTA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AXTA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AXTA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Axalta Coating Systems, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Axalta Coating Systems (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

If you are no longer interested in Axalta Coating Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

