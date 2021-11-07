When Should You Buy Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)?

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Ashland Global Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Ashland Global Holdings worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14.21% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ashland Global Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $85.90, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Ashland Global Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Ashland Global Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Ashland Global Holdings, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Ashland Global Holdings, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ASH’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Ashland Global Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Ashland Global Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

