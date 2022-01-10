When Should You Buy Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Archer-Daniels-Midland’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Archer-Daniels-Midland?

According to my valuation model, Archer-Daniels-Midland seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Archer-Daniels-Midland today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $84.16, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Archer-Daniels-Midland generate?

NYSE:ADM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -0.8% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Archer-Daniels-Midland. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ADM seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADM for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on ADM should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Archer-Daniels-Midland at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Archer-Daniels-Midland you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Archer-Daniels-Midland, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

