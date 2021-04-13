When Should You Buy Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)?

While Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Alarm.com Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Alarm.com Holdings?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 57.41x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 53.48x, which means if you buy Alarm.com Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Alarm.com Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Alarm.com Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Alarm.com Holdings look like?

NasdaqGS:ALRM Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Alarm.com Holdings, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ALRM seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on ALRM, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALRM for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on ALRM should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Alarm.com Holdings you should be mindful of and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

If you are no longer interested in Alarm.com Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

