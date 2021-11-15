When Should You Buy Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)?

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Acushnet Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Acushnet Holdings?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.83x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 16.57x, which means if you buy Acushnet Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Acushnet Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like Acushnet Holdings’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Acushnet Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Acushnet Holdings, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -15%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, GOLF appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on GOLF, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GOLF for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on GOLF should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you want to dive deeper into Acushnet Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Acushnet Holdings has 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

