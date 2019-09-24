When Regulating Emerging Tech Startups, Europe Must Lead with Principles

When it comes to regulating emerging technology, principle-based regulation provides the ideal combination of flexibility and firmness, writes Hon. Albert Isola M.P., Minister for Commerce of Gibraltar

For blockchain startups looking to set up shop in Europe, one of the main filters that narrows their search for a suitable destination is clear regulation.

The development of blockchain and the establishment of DLT businesses has been met with varying levels of encouragement across Europe, with countries such as Gibraltar and Switzerland leading the charge. In my jurisdiction of Gibraltar, for example, blockchain providers are regulated under a principles-based framework that was introduced by our Parliament in October 2017 and regulated by our Gibraltar Financial Services Commission with effect from the 1st January 2018. This of course, gave Gibraltar a significant head start over other jurisdictions, a lead that has been consolidated since that time.

Between the start and midpoint of 2018, more than 1,000 crypto projects ceased operations — a remarkable figure that surely could have been curtailed by government support and clear regulation. While there is an inherent difficulty in regulating rapidly-evolving technology, regulatory frameworks that promote the flexible application of principles can give prospective projects room to breathe. This approach can also give jurisdictions a competitive edge in the race for sustainable DLT regulation, and help in signaling to start-ups that their efforts will be well supported. As the sea of blockchain startups continues to swell, the jurisdictions that can offer projects a supportive environment will be in a good position to ride the DLT wave.

The art of attracting blockchain start-ups

So, what does it take for a jurisdiction to break away from the pack and deliver a DLT regulatory framework that nurtures the innovative efforts of ambitious start-ups while satisfying the natural prudence of policymakers? Generally speaking, regulation must be informed by a robust understanding of the policy area, preferably bolstered by key industry insights. In order to gain a comprehensive understanding of the policy area, regulators often develop proposals by inviting input from citizens, stakeholders, and experts through consultations and committees. Establishing a core set of principles to underpin a framework can take time and often means firm regulation can be slow to develop and implement – but this slow and steady approach yields long term sustainable results.

Developing a framework built with startups in mind can provide flexibility for projects, allowing room for growth while addressing a key need for the start-up community. In 2018, the European Commission’s ‘EU Startup Monitor’ report found that 88% of participating startups said they are planning to (further) internationalize within twelve months. The report also identified that 59% viewed differences in legislation and regulation between countries as a major concern. These kinds of figures illustrate the wanderlust of startups, and an acute understanding of regulatory matters at this level.

Incentives for regulators

For regulators, the incentives for crafting a principles-based framework are clear. Proactive exploration of DLT regulation can open the doors for a jurisdiction to feature prominently on the global DLT stage – a stage where fortune favors the brave. Fortune, in this instance, can take a variety of forms. Most notably, a dynamic new sector to strengthen a jurisdiction’s economy, the impetus for educational development, and the opportunity for high-profile international partnerships. Look at the rise of Gibraltar as an example. Since introducing our DLT framework in January 2018, Gibraltar has emerged as a true DLT powerhouse, welcoming top-tier blockchain projects, establishing a landmark partnership between the University of Gibraltar and Huobi University, and fostering a thriving DLT ecosystem that is setting us apart in an increasingly congested global landscape.

The trickle-down effects of a principles-based, industry-informed regulatory framework will continue to permeate the landscape in Gibraltar, as we build on the progress of the past two years. When start-ups think Gibraltar, they think collaboration and education. But most importantly, they think opportunity.

With these values in mind, the Government of Gibraltar firmly supports initiatives like Start-up Grind, geared towards making the start-up journey in Gibraltar smoother, with networking opportunities and regular events to support teams in their efforts. In terms of education, the New Technologies in Education (NTiE) group represents a collaboration between government, and the University of Gibraltar, along with leading new technology companies based in Gibraltar to develop tailored courses around blockchain technology. These kinds of initiatives capture the spirit of collaboration that has helped define Gibratlar's DLT regulatory principles, powered by cohesion between government and industry figures.

The importance of promoting principles-based regulation is starting to catch on among the higher bodies. This past June, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an inter-governmental body that sets standards for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and other threats, published their ‘Guidance for a Risk-Based Approach to Virtual Assets and Virtual Asset Service Providers’ report — in other words, blockchain and cryptocurrency companies.

The FATF recommendations recognize the potential for blockchain and cryptocurrencies, while placing consumer protection at the heart, by setting guidelines on how virtual asset service providers, including crypto exchanges, should be required to pass information about their customers to one another when transferring funds between firms. This represents a significant step towards achieving globally accepted standards in the blockchain industry

In order for European startups to come to the forefront of technological advancement, it is incumbent on governments and regulators to pour resources into creating an environment that provides much-needed breathing room for ambitious projects to thrive. Whatever rapid changes are coming down the line for European technology, we must be flexible but firm to stay ahead of the curve. Things are moving quickly and Europe cannot afford to be left behind.

