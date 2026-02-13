When Love Drives Spending: 5 Stock Picks for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day may be about romance, but it’s also a major moment for consumer spending. According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, U.S. consumer spending is expected to hit a record $29.1 billion this year, topping last year’s $27.5 billion. Shoppers plan to spend an average of $199.78, the highest ever.

A surge in gifting, dining, beauty, and experiences creates a seasonal tailwind for select consumer stocks. From chocolates at Hershey HSY and fragrances at Inter Parfums IPAR to dining out at Brinker International EAT, accessories from Movado Group MOV, and romantic getaways booked via Airbnb ABNB, these five companies are positioned to capture a share of Valentine’s-related spending.

Hershey: Love Wrapped in Chocolate

Hershey is one of the most direct beneficiaries of Valentine’s Day spending. Candy and chocolates remain the most popular Valentine’s gifts, and Hershey’s portfolio — spanning Hershey’s, Reese’s, and Kisses — is hard to miss during the season.

Beyond the holiday bump, Hershey’s investment case is improving. Strategic initiatives, including cost optimization, product innovation and targeted acquisitions, are strengthening its brand portfolio and operational efficiency. Strong fourth-quarter results hint at a broader turnaround, with adjusted EPS projected in the range of $8.20-$8.52 in fiscal 2026, representing 30-35% growth from 2025, driven by higher pricing, margin improvement, and steady net sales growth. Management expects the company’s adjusted gross margin to reach 41% in 2026, reflecting margin recovery, and has approved a 6% dividend increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSY’s 2026 EPS has moved up by 96 cents in the past seven days. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Brinker: Date Night Served

Celebrating Valentine’s Day by dining out is common, and Brinker, the parent company of Chili’s and Maggiano’s Little Italy, is well-positioned to benefit. Chili’s serves as the primary growth engine, consistently delivering positive same-store sales. Seasonal gifting, celebrations, and date nights all contribute to incremental traffic during Valentine’s and other holidays.

Brinker’s management continues to focus on operational excellence and guest experience. Initiatives such as menu revamps, kitchen system optimization, improved service platforms, and beverage programs like Margarita promotions are designed to boost engagement, check size, and repeat visits. Digital and social media enhancements further strengthen marketing reach and convenience for diners. These efforts, coupled with rising guest satisfaction scores and smoother operations, position Brinker to capture both seasonal demand spikes and sustainable traffic growth. For investors, the combination of affordable indulgence and operational improvements makes EAT a resilient play in the casual dining segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s fiscal 2026 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 20%. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Movado: Gifting That Stands the Test of Time

Valentine’s Day drives demand for meaningful gifts, and for many, a watch or piece of jewelry fits the bill. Movado has been riding this wave, connecting with younger shoppers through fresh designs and standout collections across its flagship brands. In both the United States and Europe, these launches have sparked strong consumer interest, making Movado a go-to choice for premium gifting occasions.

The growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales has expanded reach and improved margins. Its focus on design innovation and brand-building strengthens the portfolio, positioning the company to capitalize not just on Valentine’s Day but also on other gifting occasions throughout the year. For investors, Movado offers a mix of seasonal upside and long-term growth potential, making it a compelling play in the premium fashion watch and jewelry space.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOV’s fiscal 2027 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 32%. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Inter Parfums: Romance in a Bottle

Valentine’s Day drives demand for luxury fragrances, making it a natural boost for Inter Parfums. Core brands like Jimmy Choo, Coach and Lacoste remain the backbone of sales, capturing stable consumer demand and strong execution during the holiday season. European markets benefit from brands such as Montblanc, while U.S. operations see strength across GUESS, DKNY, and rising contributions from Roberto Cavalli and MCM.

The rollout of Solferino, the company’s first fully owned ultra-luxury fragrance, signals a step toward higher-margin opportunities. Emerging brands like Longchamp, Off-White, and Annick Goutal are expected to begin contributing this year and accelerate in 2027. Strengthening e-commerce and travel retail channels further broadens geographic and channel exposure. For investors, Inter Parfums combines seasonal demand, brand diversification and growth from premium launches, making it a solid bet.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPAR’s fourth-quarter 2025 EPS has moved up by 1 cent in the past 30 days. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Airbnb: A Getaway for Two

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about gifts — it’s also about experiences. Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a surprise staycation, travel plays a growing role in how couples celebrate, positioning Airbnb to capture seasonal demand. The company ended 2025 with strong momentum, reporting 533 million nights and seats booked, up 8% year over year.

Airbnb continues to strengthen its platform with features like Guest Favorites, the Co-Host Network, improved listing tools, and a new “Reserve Now, Pay Later” option in the United States, lowering booking friction. AI and machine learning are enhancing fraud detection, personalized search, and customer support, improving both host and guest experiences. With a solid balance sheet, ongoing innovation, and expectations for low double-digit revenue growth in 2026, ABNB appears well placed.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABNB’s 2026 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 14%. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.