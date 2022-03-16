When It Comes to ESG Investing, There's No Going Back

By Carolyn Bao, Vice President at moomoo

ESG investing can no longer be considered a passing trend and, with Earth Day just around the corner, many retail investors are using their ESG priorities as a compass during volatile market periods.

Sustainable funds saw $15.7 billion in net inflows during Q3 2021, totaling more than $330 billion in assets as of September. Consumers are increasingly using their wallets and voices to make an impact—and ESG investing is increasingly how they’re making it happen.

More than 80% of investors are prioritizing ESG stocks within their investments, according to new data collected from 160+ active traders on investment app moomoo. When asked where they stand on the statement, “I am prioritizing ESG stocks within my investment,” 81% of investors agreed (19%) or strongly agreed (62%). Only 4% of investors disagreed with the statement.

These findings are validated by other research studies in the market. Private Debt Investor’s LP Perspectives 2021 Study revealed that a greater proportion of investors are factoring in ESG and impact considerations as part of their due diligence process and, according to the Global Impact Investing Network, 72% of investors plan to either maintain or increase the volume of capital dedicated to impact investing. Moody’s found inflows into ESG strategies grew 140% in 2020 from 2019, and inflows are only expected to increase further as more investors adopt ESG criteria.

Financial performance also needn’t be a trade-off with environmental, social and governance values. Research shows that ESG stocks generate comparable or superior financial results when compared to non-ESG-focused peers. For example, S&P 500 companies in the top quintile for ESG outperformed those in the bottom quintile by more than 25% between 2014 and 2018.

When it comes to making smart investment decisions in the ESG space, education is everything. Constantly improving your understanding of ESG investment targets is critical—especially in a rapidly growing space where interest is hot, and transformation is rapid. This can include looking into a company’s fundamentals, the industry’s social environment, as well as how regulatory and policy shifts could impact your decision-making process.

When it comes to spotting a poor ESG investment opportunity, doing your due diligence on a company’s overall strength before choosing to invest is critical. Investors should use the following rules of thumb as a guide—

Align your portfolio with your vision for the future . Think about the changes you want to see made in the world and identify companies that are helping to bring that transformation into reality.

. Think about the changes you want to see made in the world and identify companies that are helping to bring that transformation into reality. Review corporate reporting . Companies committed to ESG initiatives should be publishing regular sustainability reports that track progress against actionable goals.

. Companies committed to ESG initiatives should be publishing regular sustainability reports that track progress against actionable goals. Leverage third-party sources to validate corporate reports , such as MSCI ESG Ratings, Sustainalytics ESG Ratings, Fortune’s “Best Companies to Work For” and Glassdoor.com.

, such as MSCI ESG Ratings, Sustainalytics ESG Ratings, Fortune’s “Best Companies to Work For” and Glassdoor.com. If you are unfamiliar with an investment target, don’t invest. If the company’s fundamentals are questionable, investors should take pause.

If the company’s fundamentals are questionable, investors should take pause. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket . Instead, diversifying your portfolio can reduce risk.

. Instead, diversifying your portfolio can reduce risk. Properly determine your positions , to ensure you have enough funds to invest when good opportunities arise.

, to ensure you have enough funds to invest when good opportunities arise. Evaluate stocks—and the true impact of your investment—from a short- and long-term perspective. In the short term, market sentiment (i.e., news coverage) and capital trends can reveal key insights. From a long-term perspective, evaluating the actual value of the company, including the fundamentals of the company, its business model, financial data, core competitiveness and defensible moat, is critical.

Collaborating with others can lead to more strategic investment decisions, especially those who share your passion for investing in companies committed to social and environmental good. In the moomoo community, users can post investment insights, place orders, and communicate directly with more than 700 companies, fund managers, media publications and opinion leaders through live broadcast tools.

By seeking out the opinions of others or mirroring the moves of the experts, traders will gain a better understanding of the ESG landscape and be better positioned to make strategic decisions.

