When Is the Right Time to Quit Your Job?

The Great Resignation describes the record number of people leaving their jobs during the pandemic. Many employees are re-evaluating their careers, purpose in life, and taking the leap to find work that is more fulfilling. If any of these situations apply to you, it may be time to quit your job and move on.

You don't get to work but have to work

You may not wake up every morning excited to show up, but if your job generally makes you happy, you may not want to throw in the towel. However, if you approach work with dread and showing up feels like a burden, it may be time to move on. If your job is beginning to wear on you, it may be a sign that you're becoming burned out. The goal should be to find work that you find fulfilling and actually want to do.

You are no longer challenged

Work that is fulfilling challenges you to grow and become a better version of yourself. Since quitting your job is a big decision, ask to see if you can take on more responsibilities for professional growth before moving on. Work that challenges you can be motivating and give you a sense of accomplishment. If you are bored with your work, then it may be time to consider other opportunities. Just remember to get your personal finances in order so that you're in a good position to take time off to job hunt.

You are in a toxic atmosphere

It's one thing to power through a tough job with the support of a great manager and peers. But if you face a toxic atmosphere every day, it may be time to move on. An unprofessional workplace can harm your emotional, mental, and physical health.

There are other signs, of course. It may be difficult to leave a stable job, especially in the middle of a pandemic. But in the long run, you may not be doing yourself any favors by staying. Ensure you have enough saved in your emergency fund and have paid off any unhealthy debt. Once you've met those goals, it may be time to find a job that's a better fit.

