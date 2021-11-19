When Is The Best Time To Buy A Christmas Tree?

‘Tis the season of Christmas tree sales, and with no shortage of options for every size, style and budget for winter holiday revelers to choose from, deciding which tree to bring home can feel like a big decision. The best time to buy a tree for Christmas can vary—starting with whether you plan to buy a real Christmas tree or an artificial one—and strategically timing when you make that purchase will impact how much money you spend or save.

Consider factors such as your budget and the longevity of your Christmas tree—including how fresh you want your tree to look, feel and smell through Christmas Day or beyond—when you buy a tree.

Best Time to Buy a Real Tree

If you wish to buy a living Christmas tree, you’ll want to time your purchase with a few factors:

When you can find the best price

Species and style of tree

How long you want it to stay fresh and decorative in your home

Many tree farms have sales around Thanksgiving, which is usually the best time to buy a real Christmas tree—and is oftentimes even less expensive than waiting to make your purchase on Black Friday or later. Unlike artificial trees, which are frequently imported from overseas, a benefit of shopping at a choose-and-cut tree farm is supporting a local business. But since all trees are one-of-a-kind, you’ll want to plan your outing while the inventory is plentiful.

If you can wait up until the week of Christmas to buy a Christmas tree, you’ll probably see the lowest prices, but you run the risk of missing out on the best looking trees, including the species, size and fullness that you want. Plus, unless you plan to buy a real Christmas tree on a choose-and-cut tree farm, buying a pre-cut Christmas tree later in the season that was chopped with earlier inventory won’t actually help it stay fresh or last any longer than buying a tree earlier when you have more time to enjoy it in your home.

Types of Christmas Trees

A few of the most popular types of real Christmas trees in North America are classified as fir and spruce species, with pine, cedar and other evergreen conifers ranking for their hardiness being cut and shipped, including over long distances, their needle retention, nostalgic scents and textures, full, conical shapes and overall beauty.

Well-beloved Christmas tree types in North America, such as Frasier fir, Douglas fir, Noble fir, Balsam fir, Colorado Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, Scotch pine, Eastern Red Cedar, Eastern White Pine and more, are tried and true hardy options. It is a good idea to shop around and learn the average price for the type and size of tree you are hoping to acquire before buying, including looking for the best sales, as the prices between tree species can vary quite a lot.

How to Keep a Christmas Tree Fresh

Keep in mind that over time, real trees will eventually dry out and shed their needles regardless of how much water they have available. A living tree decorated with Christmas lights and ornaments can become a fire hazard as it dries, so you’ll want to properly discard your tree before it reaches that point. However, a Christmas tree with proper care, including a tree-stand filled with water to keep the tree from drying out prematurely, typically lasts around four to five weeks. This means that if you buy a Christmas tree at the end of November or beginning of December, it should be perfect timing to safely last through the end of the year.

Best Time to Buy an Artificial or Faux Christmas Tree

Artificial Christmas trees have nearly limitless possibilities when it comes to size, styles, colors and especially prices. Since these trees won’t dry out and can be reused year after year, the best time to buy a faux Christmas tree is whenever it’s at the right price — and that could be at any time of year, from anywhere in the world.

Reliably, artificial Christmas trees are cheapest when distributors are hoping to purge excess inventory, which is right before and after Christmas Day. If you plan it right, buying next year’s tree after this year’s winter holiday season should drastically reduce the price tag.

If you’re in the market for an artificial Christmas tree this year, though, the best deals will be in the sales right before Christmas Day. If you can’t wait that long or if you have a specific type of tree in mind, the sales reliably start around the same time people begin buying real Christmas trees right around Thanksgiving.

Specialty faux Christmas trees, including options with artificial smell, prestrung LED lights or artificial snow, may add to the price tag on an artificial Christmas tree, but keep in mind that these are not one-time-use and are likely to save you money in the long run.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.