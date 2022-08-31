When Is The Best Time To Adjust Your Tax Withholding?

Although you can redo your tax withholding at any time, some lifestyle changes—including getting married, having a baby or picking up a second job—may require you to make adjustments immediately.

You can prevent unpleasant surprises when tax season rolls around by fine-tuning your withholding once the changes happen.

Here’s what you should know about the best time for adjusting your withholding tax.

What Is Withholding Tax?

“Withholding tax” is the portion of your earnings that your employer collects from your paycheck and submits to the IRS on your behalf. At the beginning of the year, you’ll receive a Form W-2, “Wage and Tax Statement,” which shows the wages you’ve earned and amounts withheld for taxes during the prior year.

Your employer bases the withholding amounts on information you’ve given on Form W-4, Employee’s Withholding Certificate.” On your W-4, you provide your filing status, dependents and income from all jobs. You may also indicate whether you’d like additional taxes withheld from your paychecks.

When Should You Adjust Your Withholding Tax?

You should consider tweaking your withholding tax anytime you have a major life event.

Timing is everything. If you wait too long—say, until the end of the tax year—the adjustment can have little to no effect on your taxes.

Here are some life events that may trigger a change in your withholding.

Marriage or Divorce

If you’ve recently entered into or ended a marriage, you should adjust your tax withholding because your tax rate greatly depends on your filing status. If you’re married and elect to file jointly as a couple, there are often tax advantages—so you should file a new W-4 to reflect the change in your filing status. Then, you can expect to have less tax withheld.

If you and your spouse choose to file taxes separately, your tax withholdings will be higher.

Second Job or Side Income

The moment you secure a second job or receive extra income from a side hustle, you ought to adjust your tax withholding. The same goes if your spouse starts making extra money on the side.

As your income increases, so do your taxes. But if you have multiple jobs and don’t itemize deductions, the IRS allows you to take only one standard deduction.

“Therefore,” the IRS says, “if you have more than one job at a time or are married filing jointly and both you and your spouse work, more money should usually be withheld from the combined pay for all the jobs than would be withheld if each job was considered by itself.”

If you don’t adjust your withholding, you run the risk of owing taxes and penalties the next time you file. You can account for multiple jobs and extra income on your W-4.

When you have side income from self-employment, you must pay both income taxes and self-employment taxes. You can use Form W-4 to withhold more from your 9-to-5 wages to pay the taxes that will be owed on your side income. Use the IRS tax withholding estimator or Publication 505, “Tax Withholding and Estimated Tax,” to determine how much should be withheld.

New Member of the Family

If you recently had a baby or adopted a child, it’s time to change your tax withholding—because the new addition to your family will cut your tax bill by qualifying you for the child tax credit. You also need to make a withholding adjustment once you’re no longer able to claim an older child as a dependent.

Here are a few other occasions when you should consider making changes to your withholding:

You received a large tax refund or owed a large amount of taxes from your last tax return.

You want to have additional taxes withheld from your paycheck. (Some people love receiving a hefty tax refund, but when you supersize your withholding, you effectively give the IRS an interest-free loan.)

You expect to itemize deductions instead of claiming the standard deduction on your next income tax return.

How To Check Your Withholding Tax

Once you’ve determined it’s time to revise your tax withholding, give yourself a tax checkup before you proceed.

You can use the IRS tax withholding estimator to determine how much tax to withhold from your paychecks. Choosing the right amount helps you avoid an excessive tax refund or a hefty tax bill.

To use the withholding estimator, it helps to have a recent pay stub handy (and you’ll need one from your spouse, too, if you file jointly). You also need to know your income from all sources, including any second job or self-employment income.

If you have a complex tax situation—if, for instance, you receive a pension or you’re a nonresident of the U.S.—then you should use Publication 505 instead of the withholding estimator.

How To Adjust Your Tax Withholding

After you determine the correct amount you need withheld, you should update your Form W-4 and resubmit it to your employer.

You’ll need the following information to complete the form:

Your name, Social Security number and address

Your income (including your spouse’s income)

Your dependents and their ages

Any amount of additional money you’d like withheld from your paychecks

The total itemized deductions you expect to claim on your taxes, if you plan to itemize

Taking the time to adjust your tax withholding can ensure you’re not overpaying or underpaying your taxes. By following the steps listed above, you can come closer to breaking even at tax time.

