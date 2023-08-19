When Is It Worth It to Go Abroad for College?

I am not an Athenian or a Greek, but a citizen of the world. -- Socrates

There's a lot to be said for being a citizen of the world -- understanding different cultures, speaking different languages, and enjoying all that different places have to offer, including history, art, and foods. It can help your career, too, if you're able to speak additional languages and have sensitivity to different cultures.

It can be hard to become a global citizen, though, if you're born and raised in one country and go to college there as well. For that reason, and because of cost concerns, many students consider going abroad for college. Here's a look at the pros and cons.

Sticker shock in the U.S.

If you haven't seen what time and inflation have done to college costs, you may be in for a rude awakening. Back in the early 1980s, a year at a private four-year college cost around $10,000 -- for tuition, room, and board. Fast-forward to the 2022-2023 school year, and that cost is now around $57,500, according to data from the College Board. Jeepers.

Note that for many students, the total cost is much less, due to financial aid. Going to a state school (as a resident) is generally a much more affordable option, but even that recently averaged nearly $28,000 per year before aid.

Even if you end up paying only 50% of the cost for a year at a private four-year college, that will be around $28,750 -- still a lot of money. That's why some people look abroad. Many colleges outside the U.S. charge much less for an education.

Advantages of going abroad for college

Here are some of many reasons to consider studying abroad -- for a semester, a year, or a four-year degree:

It can cost much less than a U.S. education. If you enroll directly with a foreign school, you'll likely pay less than if you go through an intermediary. Though costs vary widely by country, countries such as Germany, Austria, Sweden, and Iceland charge little to nothing for tuition, so you'd just have to support yourself while you live there. There are also scholarships you might snag for study abroad -- you can find some at sites such as IESAbroad.org and CIEE.org.

It can be much easier to learn a language if you're immersed in it, surrounded by people who speak it.

The U.S. is rather far from most other countries, and travel to them can be costly. If you're living abroad, though -- say, in Europe -- you may be able to visit many other countries more easily.

If you're interested in living and working in a certain country as an adult, it could be helpful to earn a degree from a college there. It would be more familiar to those who might hire you, and it might offer local job-placement help.

Having studied abroad can also make you a more interesting and attractive job applicant here in the U.S. -- and if you can speak one or more foreign languages, that might be a big plus. Per a 2014 study of alumni from the School for International Training (SIT), "72% reported that their study-abroad experience significantly impacted their career choices and helped when applying for jobs."

It can make you a more well-rounded, skilled person. For example, per a 2017 report from the Institute of International Education, "over 70% of students reported that their study abroad experiences significantly helped develop their intercultural skills, flexibility and adaptability, self-awareness, curiosity, and confidence."

Disadvantages of going abroad for college

Of course, studying abroad won't be great for everyone. For example:

It can be hard logistically. Until you learn the language a bit, you may find it hard to understand things and to be understood. It can take some effort to learn new ways of doing things at your school and in society.

It can be also hard emotionally. You may get homesick and miss familiar people, foods, and routines. Until you make new friends, you might feel lonely. You may not be the adventurous type or handle change well. (But study abroad might help you become more adventurous, more independent, and more open to change.)

If you study abroad for a semester and then return to your U.S. school, depending on the courses you took and those you need for your degree, you might have to take a few extra classes.

Studying abroad can be expensive, depending on the school and program you sign up for.

Given the many good reasons to study abroad, it's worth considering whether you might want to do so. Be sure to do a lot of research first, to find the best fit for you -- financially, personally, and academically.

