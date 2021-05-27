When Does the Fed Start to Taper Bond Buying?

The dollar seems to be on the ropes, having erased its gains for 2020 versus a basket of currencies. The reversal stems from the Federal Reserve's apparent resolve to keep printing money at the current pace despite signs of an economic and inflation rebound. That begged the question, Is the Rise in Consumer Price Inflation Transitory? Or Not? To help answer that for us, we bring in Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. What is the inflation risk currently?

2. Do you think the Fed is measuring the inflation risk correctly, especially as it correlates with interest rate risk?

3. This week several sets of U.S. macroeconomic data came out revealing the health of our economy. What did that reveal?

4. Which economic sectors do you see holding up well going into the second half?

5. Do you see a Fed policy change on the horizon at all?

6. How close are we to full economic recovery here and a return to organic economic growth vs growth by stimulus?

7. What about the European economies?

8. Is the recent Bitcoin developments having any negative economic impact?

9. Let’s look at a few stocks you’re currently looking at, Well Fargo (WFC), Vale (VALE) and Daimler AG (DDAIF).

A look at the economic picture fromour Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

