When Do You Need to File Your 2022 Taxes By?

Tax season is really kicking off now that most people have their W-2s in hand. But that doesn't make the task ahead any more appealing. Doing your taxes can be confusing and time-consuming. It's natural to want to put it off, even if you have a refund check to look forward to. But you can only delay filing taxes for so long.

The government expects your return in a timely fashion, and failing to submit yours is just going to bring the IRS to your doorstep. Here's what you need to know about filing deadlines for the 2022 tax year.

2022 tax filing deadlines

The standard tax filing deadline is always April 15 of the following year, unless that date falls on a weekend or a holiday. This year, April 15 is a Saturday. The next business day would be Monday, April 17, 2023, but that's also Emancipation Day, which is a holiday recognized by Washington, D.C. So the deadline for filing your 2022 taxes is actually April 18, 2023.

But the government makes special allowances for those who live in areas hit hard by natural disasters. For example, those who live in certain California counties that were devastated by storms in 2022 have until May 15, 2023 to file their 2022 tax returns. They don't need to apply for a special extension and they won't face any penalties if they take until May to submit their returns.

You also have the option to request a tax extension, even if you don't live in a disaster area. You can do this using IRS Free File. This gives you until Oct. 15, or the following business day, to file your taxes. This year, you have until Oct. 16.

To get your extension, you must estimate your tax liability and pay any amount you think you'll owe. If you're expecting a refund, you may not owe anything. But failing to pay any outstanding balance when you file your tax extension could result in penalties.

Why you should file your tax return early if possible

Filing your tax return early is helpful in several ways. First, you'll get it over with so you won't have to think about taxes again for another year. And you'll be able to avoid government penalties for not filing your return on time. If you qualify for a tax refund, filing early will also help you get your money in your bank account faster.

But the biggest reason you should do so is because it'll reduce your risk of having your identity stolen. Thieves see tax season as a big opportunity for them. They'll file taxes on your behalf, but they'll claim a bunch of deductions and credits that you didn't actually earn in order to inflate the size of the refund. Then, they'll have that check sent to them and leave you to sort out the mess with the IRS. By filing your return early, you take away their ability to file a return on your behalf.

There are situations where filing early might not be feasible. If you lived in an area hit by disaster, for example, or if your house just burned down and you lost a lot of important documents, you might understandably need more time to file. That's OK. Just try to get your return in as quickly as possible.

