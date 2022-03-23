When Do Investors Want Annuities?

There has been an explosion of annuity interest by investors, a lot of that is being driven by the low-interest-rate environment and increased uncertainty more broadly. Health is a key factor in an annuity purchase, but a healthier individual will receive lower payments so they may want to delay their annuity purchase. If you are seeking a deferred annuity, however, then you may want to purchase it sooner and annuitize later in order to grow the value if it has a guaranteed interest. Finally, inflation can eat at the value of a fixed annuity which means it might devalue your payment stream later on. The optimal purchased time for a fixed annuity is generally a couple of years post-retirement: 70-75. A deferred annuity should be purchased much younger, the optimal age being in the mid-40s.

Finsum: Consult a financial advisor as to which annuity timeline makes the most sense for your portfolio.

