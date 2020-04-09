When 'Contagion' Becomes Reality, Our Institutions Must Step Up

By Andrew Knight, Vice President of Analytics at Invictus Capital

Contagion. The word describes not only the spread of disease or a Hollywood movie, but trying economic times, too. We’ve seen the psychological effects of quarantine measures and government restrictions, as well as their overall impact on the global markets. We've seen pharmacy shelves packed with vitamin jars, while toilet-paper shelves remain desolate. The human psyche behaves in funny ways in times of panic, and the market tends to follow suit. And that’s the other contagion at the heart of COVID-19－the infection of the minds and markets of the world.

Stock and crypto markets around the world freefall in unison. Previously negatively-correlated assets, such as stocks and bonds, became highly correlated in the beginning of March when all markets plummeted. Even gold, usually a safe-haven portfolio diversifier, has become a victim of contagion. During times of fear, as is normal, people sell risky assets and move into interest-bearing cash, or cash equivalents, with no risk of drawdown. In traditional markets, this comes in the form of bank deposits; in crypto markets it could be some sort of product. It is during times like these that investors generally have capital preservation at the forefront of their strategy to cushion the blow.

This is not, however, the first time humans have encountered a strain of coronavirus. The world has faced similar strains in the past, including Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Viruses have been with the human race since the dawn of our existence, so why is it that COVID-19 is proving to be so disruptive to the global economy? What's necessary to curtail this global downturn?

With the introduction and acceleration of globalization, the world's economies have become closely intertwined, where the domino effect kicks in once some markets begin to slide. Governments, in the wake of the spread and a late reaction time, have been unable to contain the virus in many countries. China has had success in stopping the spread, seeing a decline as patients recover and quarantine is enforced. However, in democratic countries where citizens are granted more freedoms by the state, the result is obvious: a climbing number of cases. Rising social mobility and globalization, however necessary to a flourishing economy, directly led to the disruption. Stopping the spread and restoring order markets all depends on how effective governments can be in these kinds of emergency situations.

In the meantime, businesses and institutions have implemented strict precautionary measures to curtail the spread of the virus in the hopes that the national healthcare systems are able to cope. It's hard to foresee what will happen, but at the moment, some countries appear to be flattening the curve and return to more domestic economic normalcy in a short time. South Korea and China have already "flattened the curve," as the expression goes. France may be there very soon as well. But others, like the U.S., Italy, and Spain, for example, are not so close. While these countries have canceled flights, closed borders, and issued quarantine orders to highly-infected regions, the spread has still continued domestically.

Should government efforts to contain the virus fail in the end, be it due to poor enforcement of quarantine policies or ineffective execution of preventive healthcare measures, the stakes will rise even higher. Markets are already dropping and experts are anticipating a far longer drought to set in. The U.N. has already warned that a global recession could be looming should the coronavirus continue its crusade all over the world. Factor in that healthcare systems are beginning to feel overwhelmed in Europe, namely Italy, and the inevitability of economic recession becomes more apparent.

If the world reaches a situation in which lockdown policy is enacted but the spread continues, it could result in outright chaos with untenable deaths causing a social crisis, beyond just that of the economic sphere. With the mind of so many already fragile in light of the virus' spread and undermining of economic order, a social crisis could cause the economic recovery process to take that much longer. Will we see a period of harsh recession and social unrest? The latter is unlikely, especially given the reported lower mortality rates and positive news medical advancements and virology research.

On a socio-economic level, there is no doubt that the hardest hit will be small businesses owners and the poor. Individuals who work for large corporations will to a greater degree be safe, provided the company has a balance sheet that is able to weather the storm in revenues. The wealthy will see a loss in net worth through the decline of global asset prices, but will still be able to maintain their standard of living over the period of containment. Those who work for themselves or own small businesses, however, may suffer a significant loss of income as demand dries up for certain products and services. These people may face a situation whereby they cannot pay for basic necessities, as their income vanishes from lack of business and the economy grinds to a halt. Mortgage bonds, rent, school fees, and general non-discretionary spending still needs to be maintained on a monthly basis. Those who do not have enough in savings will be forced into a highly unfavourable position, not to mention the risk of losing employment for those on the payrolls of companies of all sizes globally.

Banks will undoubtedly come under strain, as individuals and businesses seek to take loans and extend their credit-lines to cover expenses. In times of a deteriorating economy, banks are reluctant to take on additional credit risk as it puts the entire banking system in jeopardy. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve announced a plan to help businesses seek short-term loans through the purchasing of corporate paper from issuers. As much as it's a temporary lifeline, it's still merely a band-aid on a bullet wound for the majority of the population. Governments will need to provide support to banks and protect their lending as we can only expect massive amounts of debt to be drawn on, not just grants directly to business.

These are unprecedented times for everyone, governments included. There seem to be frantic responses coming from policy makers and central banks around the world to do whatever it takes to prevent an economic crisis. Nobody quite knows how bad the situation might become, or for how long it might persist. Much of the persistence of the virus depends, as mentioned, on the ability of institutions to react in smart and effective ways, even if it means locking down the movement of citizens. The problem with a viral contagion such as this is that nobody could have prepared for it. Company balance sheets were not optimized for an economic downturn, and therefore we will not know the knock-on effects that will ripple through the global economy over the coming months until bankruptcies start to be filed. On the other hand, this contagion could blow over in just a few months and everything could return to the pre-COVID-19 circumstances rather quickly. Only time will tell.

About the author

Andrew Knight is the VP of Analytics at Invictus Capital and an experienced financial services professional with a strong background in investment management. Having worked for a global investment firm with over $200 billion in assets under management he brings a wealth of market knowledge. Andrew is a CFA Charter Holder and holds an Honours Degree in Economics and Finance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.