When Can We Expect A Profit From Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Youdao, Inc.'s (NYSE:DAO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The US$1.7b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CN¥1.8b and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥1.4b shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Youdao's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 6 of the American Consumer Services analysts is that Youdao is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of CN¥155m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 86% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:DAO Earnings Per Share Growth January 12th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Youdao given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Youdao is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Youdao to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Youdao's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Youdao worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Youdao is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Youdao’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.