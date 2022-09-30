When Can We Expect A Profit From Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Wolfspeed, Inc.'s (NYSE:WOLF) future prospects. Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. The US$13b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$295m on 26 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Wolfspeed's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Wolfspeed is bordering on breakeven, according to the 20 American Semiconductor analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$123m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 77% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NYSE:WOLF Earnings Per Share Growth September 30th 2022

Underlying developments driving Wolfspeed's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Wolfspeed currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Wolfspeed's case is 42%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Wolfspeed which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Wolfspeed, take a look at Wolfspeed's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is Wolfspeed worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Wolfspeed is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Wolfspeed’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.