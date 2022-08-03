When Can We Expect A Profit From Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Valens Semiconductor Ltd.'s (NYSE:VLN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. The US$372m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$38m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$33m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Valens Semiconductor will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Valens Semiconductor, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$11m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 74% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:VLN Earnings Per Share Growth August 3rd 2022

Underlying developments driving Valens Semiconductor's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Valens Semiconductor currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

There are too many aspects of Valens Semiconductor to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Valens Semiconductor's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key factors you should further examine:

