When Can We Expect A Profit From StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at StarTek, Inc.'s (NYSE:SRT) future prospects. StarTek, Inc., a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The US$188m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$39m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$13m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on StarTek's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering StarTek, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$15m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 113% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:SRT Earnings Per Share Growth November 22nd 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of StarTek's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. StarTek currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in StarTek's case is 68%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

