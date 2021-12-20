When Can We Expect A Profit From SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse SmartRent, Inc.'s (NYSE:SMRT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$37m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$57m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is SmartRent's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering SmartRent, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$20m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 75%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:SMRT Earnings Per Share Growth December 20th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of SmartRent's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

