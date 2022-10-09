When Can We Expect A Profit From SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse SKYX Platforms Corp.'s (NASDAQ:SKYX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. With the latest financial year loss of US$5.9m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$25m, the US$269m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on SKYX Platforms' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

SKYX Platforms is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Electrical analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$16m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 115% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of SKYX Platforms' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with SKYX Platforms is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in SKYX Platforms' case is 46%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of SKYX Platforms which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at SKYX Platforms, take a look at SKYX Platforms' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is SKYX Platforms worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SKYX Platforms is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on SKYX Platforms’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.