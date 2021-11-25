When Can We Expect A Profit From Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Schrödinger, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SDGR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Schrödinger, Inc. provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. With the latest financial year loss of US$24m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$81m, the US$2.8b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Schrödinger's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Schrödinger, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$12m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 72% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Schrödinger's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically a healthcare tech company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Schrödinger has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making healthcare tech company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

