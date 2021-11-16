When Can We Expect A Profit From RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. With the latest financial year loss of US$76m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$95m, the US$212m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on RedHill Biopharma's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

RedHill Biopharma is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$11m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 73% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:RDHL Earnings Per Share Growth November 16th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of RedHill Biopharma's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. RedHill Biopharma currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of RedHill Biopharma which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at RedHill Biopharma, take a look at RedHill Biopharma's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is RedHill Biopharma worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether RedHill Biopharma is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on RedHill Biopharma’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.