When Can We Expect A Profit From Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Precipio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRPO) future prospects. Precipio, Inc., a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. With the latest financial year loss of US$14m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$8.2m, the US$45m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Precipio will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Precipio, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$123k in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 75% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:PRPO Earnings Per Share Growth December 9th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Precipio's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.7% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Precipio to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Precipio's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key aspects you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Precipio's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Precipio's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.