When Can We Expect A Profit From Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Oil States International, Inc.'s (NYSE:OIS) future prospects. Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The US$403m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$468m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$63m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Oil States International's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Oil States International is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Energy Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$12m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 95% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:OIS Earnings Per Share Growth November 4th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Oil States International's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 25% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

