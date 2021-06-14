When Can We Expect A Profit From Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Nevro Corp.'s (NYSE:NVRO) future prospects. Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$83m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$88m, the US$5.5b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Nevro will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 15 of the American Medical Equipment analysts is that Nevro is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$78m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 65% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:NVRO Earnings Per Share Growth June 14th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Nevro's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Nevro currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Nevro's case is 86%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

