When Can We Expect A Profit From Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Nabors Industries Ltd.'s (NYSE:NBR) future prospects. Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. With the latest financial year loss of US$582m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$513m, the US$1.2b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Nabors Industries' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Nabors Industries, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$62m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 114%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NYSE:NBR Earnings Per Share Growth August 23rd 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Nabors Industries given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Nabors Industries is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

