When Can We Expect A Profit From Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Kosmos Energy Ltd.'s (NYSE:KOS) future prospects. Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The US$1.5b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$412m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$169m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Kosmos Energy's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Kosmos Energy is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Oil and Gas analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$276m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 43% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:KOS Earnings Per Share Growth December 17th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Kosmos Energy given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that by and large an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Kosmos Energy currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

