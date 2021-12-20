When Can We Expect A Profit From Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Evolent Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:EVH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The US$2.3b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$334m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$51m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Evolent Health will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Evolent Health, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$14m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 75% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:EVH Earnings Per Share Growth December 20th 2021

Underlying developments driving Evolent Health's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally a healthcare tech company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 39% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

