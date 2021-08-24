When Can We Expect A Profit From Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Diversey Holdings, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:DSEY) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$39m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$156m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Diversey Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 9 industry analysts covering Diversey Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$88m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 155%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:DSEY Earnings Per Share Growth August 24th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Diversey Holdings' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Diversey Holdings currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Diversey Holdings, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Diversey Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Diversey Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Diversey Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Diversey Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

