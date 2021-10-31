When Can We Expect A Profit From Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)?

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The US$705m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$269m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$92m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Diebold Nixdorf will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Diebold Nixdorf, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$149m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 94% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Diebold Nixdorf given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Diebold Nixdorf currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

There are too many aspects of Diebold Nixdorf to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Diebold Nixdorf's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should further research:

