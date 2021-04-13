When Can We Expect A Profit From Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)?

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$192m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$224m, the US$13b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Cree's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 16 industry analysts covering Cree, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$86m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 78% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Cree's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Cree is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Cree's case is 43%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Cree, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Cree's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further examine:

