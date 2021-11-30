When Can We Expect A Profit From Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Civeo Corporation's (NYSE:CVEO) future prospects. Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$136m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$13m, the US$311m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Civeo's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Civeo, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$9.6m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 112% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:CVEO Earnings Per Share Growth November 30th 2021

Underlying developments driving Civeo's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Civeo is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Civeo's case is 55%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

