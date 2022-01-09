When Can We Expect A Profit From ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at ChromaDex Corporation's (NASDAQ:CDXC) future prospects. ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$20m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$28m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on ChromaDex's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering ChromaDex, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$9.3m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 77% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for ChromaDex given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally life science companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that ChromaDex has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making life science company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

