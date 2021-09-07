When Can We Expect A Profit From Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)?

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The US$1.5b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$13m on 30 June 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Cardiovascular Systems' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 9 of the American Medical Equipment analysts is that Cardiovascular Systems is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$2.4m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 77% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:CSII Earnings Per Share Growth September 7th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Cardiovascular Systems given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Cardiovascular Systems has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Cardiovascular Systems which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Cardiovascular Systems, take a look at Cardiovascular Systems' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Cardiovascular Systems worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Cardiovascular Systems is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Cardiovascular Systems’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.