When Can We Expect A Profit From Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Blackboxstocks Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BLBX) future prospects. Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The US$16m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$2.6m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$3.9m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Blackboxstocks' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Blackboxstocks is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$7.5m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 159% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Blackboxstocks' upcoming projects, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 17% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

