When Can We Expect A Profit From Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Beam Global's (NASDAQ:BEEM) future prospects. Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The US$287m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$5.2m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$6.3m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Beam Global's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Beam Global, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$1.9m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 75% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Beam Global's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Beam Global has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

