When Can We Expect A Profit From Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)?

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. On 31 December 2020, the US$190m market-cap company posted a loss of US$5.2m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Beam Global's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 6 of the American Electrical analysts is that Beam Global is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$5.9m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 60%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:BEEM Earnings Per Share Growth May 14th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Beam Global given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Beam Global currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Beam Global to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Beam Global's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Beam Global worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Beam Global is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Beam Global’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.