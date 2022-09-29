When Can We Expect A Profit From BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse BARK, Inc.'s (NYSE:BARK) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. The US$342m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$68m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$59m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which BARK will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

BARK is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Online Retail analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$14m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 75% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NYSE:BARK Earnings Per Share Growth September 29th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of BARK's upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 37% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

