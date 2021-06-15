When Can We Expect A Profit From Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Ardmore Shipping Corporation's (NYSE:ASC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$6.0m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$21m, the US$135m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Ardmore Shipping's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 6 of the American Oil and Gas analysts is that Ardmore Shipping is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$11m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 115%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:ASC Earnings Per Share Growth June 15th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Ardmore Shipping given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Ardmore Shipping currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Ardmore Shipping's case is 64%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Ardmore Shipping, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Ardmore Shipping's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

