When Can We Expect A Profit From Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Anavex Life Sciences Corp.'s (NASDAQ:AVXL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. On 30 September 2021, the US$1.3b market-cap company posted a loss of US$38m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Anavex Life Sciences' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Anavex Life Sciences, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$6.8m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 55%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Anavex Life Sciences' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Anavex Life Sciences has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

