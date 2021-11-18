When Can We Expect A Profit From Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Aemetis, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMTX) future prospects. Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. With the latest financial year loss of US$37m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$61m, the US$642m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Aemetis will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 6 of the American Oil and Gas analysts is that Aemetis is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$28m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 76% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:AMTX Earnings Per Share Growth November 18th 2021

Underlying developments driving Aemetis' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Aemetis is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

